Wenger searching for answers for goal drought

Arsene Wenger admits he is trying to find a solution to Arsenal's recent struggles in front of goal.

Since a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in mid-January, Arsenal have gone on to score just six goals in eight games and have been kept scoreless in five of them.

Olivier Giroud has failed to find the net in all eight, while Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez have just two goals between them.

Wenger is hoping the team can find their scoring touch and help Sanchez - who was the club's top scorer in 2014-15 - out of his rut.

"I wish I had an obvious answer [to the lack of goals], it’s going through my head at the moment," Wenger said.

"Our goals have dried up seriously, we have to find a solution.

"It’s not down to individuals. If you look at the goals he has scored, Sanchez has not scored in a long time. I don’t think it’s especially down to him. In the recent games we’ve struggled to score.

"There’s many aspects that we’re analysing at the moment, I have to find a quick answer."

Arsenal face a crucial clash against Manchester United on Sunday, before hosting Swansea City on Wednesday and then meeting Tottenham in a North London derby.

"It is the key period," Wenger said. "We work the whole season for this period and that’s where you’re really tested but it’s where you have an opportunity to show your quality as well.

"It’s a period of the season where you can show quality, nerves and desire as well.

"Everybody drops points. It is unpredictable. We have rebuilt a good run in the Premier League and we need to continue that.

"We need to get over the disappointment of the [Barcelona] result in the Premier League. We need to focus on the Premier League where we have a big part to play.

"How many points that will be needed? We don’t know. Let’s not set any limit on the number of points we can get."