Wenger still looking to bolster Arsenal squad

Wenger's men clinched the points against their north London rivals thanks to a first-half strike from France international striker Olivier Giroud, who has scored four goals in all competitions to start the season in impressive form.

Arsenal have been criticised for their lack of transfer activity, with Yaya Sanogo and Mathieu Flamini - who has returned for his second spell with the club - the only signings made by Wenger so far in the transfer window.

Thomas Vermaelen, Abou Diaby, Lukas Podolski and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined through injury, and Wenger is keen to add to his ranks before the transfer deadline on Monday.

"I still want to strengthen the squad because of long-term injuries, you always want more quality," Wenger said.

Arsenal played on the counter-attack for much of the game against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, but created the better chances throughout.

Wenger's side had to work hard to survive a late rally from Andre Villas-Boas' men, and the 63-year-old was quick to praise his players for the character they displayed.

"I enjoyed absolutely the attitude we have shown," he added.

"It was a very intense game, sometimes technically in the second half we dropped our game.

"To sum it up their goalkeeper (Hugo Lloris) was their best player, and we created plenty of chances, but I concede that we were hanging on at the end."

Wenger reserved special praise for Giroud, who netted his third goal in as many Premier League matches with his deft flick in the 23rd minute.

He added: "Giroud is a very strong centre-forward, and he showed that."