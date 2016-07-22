Wenger vows to spend 'big money' on 'right candidates'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stressed that he is ready to spend big if the right candidate becomes available.

The Emirates side secured the services of Granit Xhaka before Euro 2016 to get their transfer business underway and have since brought in promising youngsters Takumo Asano and Rob Holding to further add to their ranks.

Wenger has received his fair share of criticism for his failure to bring in a high-profile centre-back and striker, though, as their Premier League rivals have spent big.

Nevertheless, the Arsenal boss has made it clear the Gunners are not done on the transfer market themselves just yet either.

"We are very active. If we find the right candidates then we will spend the big money," Wenger told the club's official website after the 1-1 friendly draw with Lens.

"We have already spent big. Overall we have made a big investment already but we are active.

"I wouldn't like to come out on names because if you don't get them afterwards, people ask why. We are active, very active every day and it's not over. Today we are on July 22 and the transfer market finishes on August 31. You know that a lot happens in the last week, so it's a long time to go, but we are active and we are working.

"Until now, nobody has spent more on a transfer than we have in this country. Even if [Paul] Pogba might fly from Italy to England today, I don't know..."