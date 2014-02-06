Wenger wants Arsenal to 'dominate' Liverpool

Arsenal are top of the league table after 24 matches but begin a tough run of four fixtures in 11 days against Liverpool before facing Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Brendan Rodgers' side again in the FA Cup.

The Frenchman knows the four games will be crucial to their hopes in the league, FA Cup and UEFA Champions league, and getting three points on Merseyside would be a perfect start.

"Saturday is a good moment for us to win a big game because we have a big month ahead," he said at his press conference on Thursday.

"We need to dominate the game in order to keep (Luis) Suarez and (Daniel) Sturridge quiet. We must control possession.

"I am convinced mentally we are prepared, we have shown great response when we've had difficulties. Physically we are prepared as well, we need to rotate so we need as many players available as we can.

"The closer you get to the end, the more vital every game becomes. But we are enjoying it and we have fought very hard."

Wenger also insisted Chelsea are in the title fight, despite Jose Mourinho claiming they were only focusing on next season after their 1-0 win at Manchester City on Monday.

"They (Chelsea) are there," he added. "We focus on our results and do not listen too much to what people say."