In Wenger We Rust - van drives protests against Arsenal manager up a gear

Arsenal supporters have continued their protests against under-fire manager Arsene Wenger ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City - hiring a van decked out in slogans criticising the Frenchman.

A run of four defeats from their last five Premier League games means the Gunners have dropped to sixth in the table, level on points with Everton, and their Champions League qualification is in doubt as a result.

Arsenal's last match against West Brom saw rival planes flown over The Hawthorns in bizarre scenes, with the first trailing a banner that read "No contract. #WengerOut" followed by another that said "In Arsene We Trust. #RespectAW".

And protests have stepped up a gear for the pivotal match against City, with supporters renting a van to display an even longer message calling for the veteran manager, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to depart after 20 years in the post.

"Twenty years in Europe and we're still waiting..." reads the message on the van, which also features the motif "In Wenger We Trust" - with the T crossed out so it instead reads "In Wenger We Rust".

Keep an eye out for this today, there are fans who have had enough and the protests will not stop (An no I'm not driving the van) April 2, 2017

The back of the van carries a 2011 quote from chief executive Ivan Gazidis that suggests Wenger's position at the club would become "unsustainable" should the relationship between the manager and the fans break down, with the message underneath exclaiming "THAT TIME IS NOW - WENGER OUT".

Photos of the van were posted on social media by Mr DT of Arsenal Fan TV, who hit back at Gary Neville after the pundit called him an "idiot" for being shown holding a protest banner during the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Wenger's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and the Frenchman is yet to confirm whether he plans to sign a new deal, although ahead of the City game he said: "Retiring is for young people. For old people retirement is dying. I still watch every football game. I find it interesting."