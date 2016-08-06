Wenger: Zlatan brings a winning mentality to Man Utd

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger fears Zlatan Ibrahimovic can bring a renewed winning attitude to Manchester United.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who scored 50 times at club level in all competitions last season, joined United last month after a successful stint in France, where he won 12 trophies in just four years.

After spells with the likes of Ajax, Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus, the 34-year-old adds a wealth of experience to Jose Mourinho's squad as United bid to mount a Premier League title challenge, something rival Wenger is wary of.

"From a mental view he will bring something to Manchester United as well," Wenger explained on Arsenal's official website.

"He is a winner, he has charisma and he will give them a strength as well as his individual quality.

"He has his class, his talent and his desire to do well going for him. What goes against him is that he is not the youngest player anymore, so you get questioned about that in every game.

"From what I saw of him last year at Paris Saint-Germain, it was his most complete season as an individual player and as a team player - he became a really great team player last season."

United finished fifth in the Premier League last term, five points behind second-placed Arsenal.