'We're going to s***' - Mina disgusted as Valencia lose again

Valencia will be "going to s***" if they do not show some commitment to reversing their fortunes, forward Santi Mina has warned.

Cesare Prandelli's side were beaten 3-2 by Real Sociedad on Saturday to compound their dismal run of form in 2016.

Valencia have lost 22 matches in all competitions since the turn of the year and have won none of their last seven games in LaLiga.

The 2004 champions will find themselves in the relegation zone should Sporting Gijon avoid defeat against Espanyol on Sunday, and Mina has issued a stark warning to his team-mates over their current efforts.

"We need pride and we need balls, or we're going to s***," he fumed to BeIN Sports.

"The dressing-room is united. But the time for talk is over - I don't know what to say anymore. You have to go out onto the pitch and leave everything out there, down to your soul.

"We don't deserve this - well, we do - but the fans don't."

Prandelli, who took charge at the end of September, questioned the commitment of his players before the match and stated that "whoever doesn't have personality or character can leave" in the transfer window.

Mina insists that the squad are fully behind the Italian coach but says that something must change in the new year if Valencia are to recover.

"The dressing room supports Prandelli, we're all together. But we cannot continue like this," he said.

"The boss's words were totally right - we can't carry on like this. We have to turn this around because the fans do not deserve what we're doing on the pitch."