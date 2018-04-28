West Brom did everything we asked, says Moore

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore praised his Baggies side for doing everything asked of them to secure a 1-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Matt Phillips' first-half goal maintained Moore's unbeaten run in charge of the rock-bottom Premier League outfit, maintaining their slim hopes of avoiding relegation.

The Baggies sit five points behind Swansea City, who can relegate West Brom with a victory against Chelsea in Saturday's late kick-off, with two matches left to play.

Moore knows that his work at the Hawthorns is far from over but was certainly pleased with what he witnessed at St. James' Park.

"We did everything that was asked of us today, we came here today to a tough arena, against a good team, and we needed to perform well to come away with a result," he told a post-match news conference.

"I was pleased with the result, it was a good, solid performance. We could have even scored more goals, we had plenty of chances, and after we scored our defence was resolute too.

"We're just continuing to look forward to the next game now, we'll enjoy today, and look forward.

"We knew we were stepping into a very difficult arena against a very, very good side who would ask questions of us and we answered that. We knew Newcastle would come at us hard but everyone, to a man, stood up to them."

Make that four games unbeaten...April 28, 2018

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, was far from happy after seeing his Newcastle side fall to a 1-0 defeat for the second Premier League match in a row.

"For us, everything was wrong from the first minute. When we tried to put it right at half-time, [but] it was too late," Benitez told reporters.

"We played too direct, too many crosses in not good positions, we were giving the ball away every single time in simple positions.

"I was not happy after Everton and I am a little bit more unhappy now."