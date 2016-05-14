West Brom to pay tribute to Hillsborough victims

West Brom are set to pay tribute to the 96 Liverpool fans killed at Hillsborough in 1989 following last month's verdict that found those that died were unlawfully killed.

The Premier League club confirmed their plans to honour the dead and their families ahead of Sunday's final game of the season against Liverpool, after replacing 96 seats in the away section of the Hawthorns with red seats.

WBA's tribute is to "honour their pledge and salute the courage and tenacity of the Hillsborough victims' families," as stated via the club's official website.

The Midlands team have also produced a tribute video which will be displayed before kick-off, while captain Darren Fletcher and Liverpool-born striker Rickie Lambert - who signed for WBA from his boyhood club in the off-season - will also place a floral tribute in front of the visiting fans.

"Albion and Liverpool have a rivalry which dates back to 1894 since when we have contested nearly 150 games," West Brom chairman Jeremy Pearce wrote in Sunday's matchday program.

"For a few moments on Sunday we will be as one and remember the context Hillsborough makes of our daily struggles."