West Brom's Brunt to miss Euro 2016

West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt is to miss the remainder of the Premier League season and the European Championship in France following surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Brunt injured his right knee in Saturday's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns and went under the knife on Thursday.

But the 31-year-old is expected to be out of action for around six months - meaning he will miss Northern Ireland's first European Championship campaign.

"It's a big blow for Chris and everyone is feeling for him right now," Albion head coach Tony Pulis told the club's official website.

"It will be disappointing for us not to have him for the rest of the season because he is a terrific player who gives the team great balance.

"But obviously it is made even more cruel because it has denied him a career highlight with Northern Ireland this summer."

Brunt was a key fixture in his country's qualification campaign, playing in eight of their 10 games as Northern Ireland finished top of Group F.