West Ham confirm Nolan departure

West Ham United have confirmed that captain Kevin Nolan has left the club by mutual consent.

Nolan was appointed skipper soon after his arrival from Newcastle United in 2011, but made only 19 Premier League starts last season.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at West Ham United and will take some great memories with me," the 33-year-old told West Ham's official website.

"I'm now looking forward to the next challenge playing for a new club."

Manager Slaven Bilic added: "I can only say a big thanks to Kevin from the club because he was a great captain and a great professional. I wish him well."

Nolan scored 31 goals in 157 games for West Ham.