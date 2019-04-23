West Ham fail in their bid to bring forward Southampton clash

West Ham’s bid to bring forward their final home Premier League fixture of the season to avoid clashing with the Women’s FA Cup final has been rejected.

The Hammers wanted to switch their game against Southampton on May 4 from 3pm to 12.30pm to give fans time to travel to Wembley to see West Ham Women take on Manchester City, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

“Despite the club’s very best efforts, it was decided by the Premier League that it wouldn’t be possible due to the potential inconvenience caused to supporters who had already planned their journeys and purchased tickets,” West Ham said on their official website.

“Therefore, the game will remain at the originally scheduled time of 3pm.

“West Ham United is naturally disappointed but would like to thank all of our loyal supporters and sincerely appreciates the fantastic backing they give to all who pull on the famous claret and blue.”

West Ham Women reached the cup final for the first time by beating Reading in a penalty shoot-out last week.