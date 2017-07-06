West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract

West Ham have handed midfielder Pedro Obiang a new five-year contract.

Obiang has spent two seasons with Slaven Bilic's side since joining the club from Sampdoria, where he started his professional career.

And West Ham confirmed on Thursday they have agreed a new deal with the 25-year-old, whose campaign was cut short in March by a knee injury, that will tie him to the club until 2022.

"The Spanish midfielder has been rewarded for a fine 2016-17 season, during which he caught the eye with his outstanding all-round qualities and scored his maiden goal in claret and blue," read a club statement.

West Ham also gave a five-year deal to defender Angelo Ogbonna last week.

"I'm very happy," Obiang said to the club's website. "It is normal for you sign a new deal because you did something good in the club and this is the time to sign.

"Over the next five years, we can achieve many, many things but we are going to start from today.

"Of course, I trust the club and the situation and I know I am in a very good team at a very good club.

"I have a lot of team-mates here and I talked to Manu [Lanzini], Adrian and Angelo over the summer when we were on holidays and that's maybe a little bit of the reason I signed a new contract – because I prefer to be here than in another place.

"I feel like part of a family here."