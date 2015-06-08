West Ham to name manager in next 48 hours

West Ham are hopeful of naming their new manager in next 48 hours, with former defender Slaven Bilic widely tipped to take the role.

The Premier League side are searching for a replacement for Sam Allardyce, whose departure was announced just a few minutes after the season-ending loss to Newcastle United.

"West Ham United's search for a new manager looks to be entering its final stages, with the club hoping to make an announcement within the next 48 hours," the club said in a statement.

"The board cleared their diaries and spent the weekend meeting and interviewing applicants and, with the shortlist now narrowed down, talks are entering an advanced stage with the favoured candidates."

Bilic, who played for West Ham between 1996 and 1997, was most recently in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas, where he spent two years, and has also managed Croatia.

The likes of Real Sociedad's David Moyes, Frank de Boer of Ajax and Unai Emery - who led Sevilla to a second consecutive UEFA Europa League trophy this season - have also been linked.