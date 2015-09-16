West Ham positive over Ogbonna return

West Ham hope Angelo Ogbonna will be back in first-team action "within three weeks" despite the defender suffering a hamstring injury against Newcastle United on Monday.

Ogbonna hobbled off after 42 minutes of West Ham's 2-0 victory at Upton Park and was sent for further analysis to assess the extent of his problem.

"Angelo suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury in the Premier League victory over Newcastle United on Monday evening," head of medical and sports science Stijn Vandenbroucke told the club's official website.

"Angelo underwent a scan on his injured left leg on Wednesday and we have received the results.

"The injury is not too bad and we hope he will be back in action within three weeks."

Vandenbroucke also provided an update on the fitness of forwards Enner Valencia and Mauro Zarate, with the latter back in contention for Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

He added: "We also have positive news regarding Mauro Zarate, who is back training with the first-team squad.

"He is positive and joined in the full session with the group on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's trip to Manchester City.

"Enner Valencia is doing well and should his rehab continue at the current rate, we hope to see him back in action by the start of November."