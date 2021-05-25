West Ham seal deal for teenage Reading forward Thierry Nevers

West Ham have snapped up teenage forward Thierry Nevers from Reading on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old will complete the move, for an undisclosed fee, on June 9 when the summer transfer window opens.

Nevers had not made a first-team appearance for Reading but scored nine goals in 25 games for their under-23 side.

He will initially link up with West Ham’s under-23s at their Chadwell Heath base.

Nevers told the club website: “I’m very excited to join West Ham United.

“This move is probably the biggest step in my career so far. I feel very excited to see what the future holds – there’s a lot of opportunity here.”