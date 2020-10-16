West Ham still hopeful Said Benrahma deal can be done before deadline

West Ham boss David Moyes remains hopeful of signing Said Benrahma despite a last-minute hitch.

Moyes denied reports that the Brentford forward had failed a medical, but the move has yet to be finalised ahead of Friday’s 5pm deadline.

Algeria international Benrahma is hot property after scoring 17 goals for the Bees last season.

But in a late scramble Moyes may have to turn his attention to Bournemouth frontman Joshua King if the deal for Benrahma, believed to be worth around £18million, falls through.

“It’s not correct, he hasn’t failed his medical and we are still hopeful that something can be done by later today – but I just can’t guarantee that at this moment in time,” said Moyes.

“Part of his medical is still ongoing. Talking about medicals is private, it is something that has to be done so I am not going to discuss that.

“All I will say is that we have still got hope that we can get it done today.”

Moyes has confirmed he is fighting fit and ready to get back on the touchline.

The Scot has missed West Ham’s last four matches, with assistant Alan Irvine taking charge, after testing positive for coronavirus prior to the Carabao Cup match against Hull.

Moyes self-isolated and worked from home as West Ham secured impressive wins over Wolves and Leicester, but the 57-year-old will be back at Tottenham on Sunday.

“I’m all good,” he added. “I have to say thanks for all the support form the people around me.

“Like everybody else, I followed all the guidelines. In fact I stayed at home a little longer because I didn’t want to be a spreader and bring it in, but I had a brilliant team looking after the football side.

“They did a great job, I am really pleased.”