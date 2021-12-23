West Ham waiting to learn if Michail Antonio can return for Southampton showdown

David Moyes is waiting to learn whether Michail Antonio will be available for the home game against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Antonio missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham after testing positive for coronavirus, but could return to contention.

Aaron Cresswell remains doubtful after damaging his ribs when colliding with a post in last month’s defeat at Manchester City, while fellow defender Vladimir Coufal serves a one-game ban for his recent dismissal at Arsenal.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a decision to make over his goalkeeper after Fraser Forster returned to training ahead of Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium.

Willy Caballero, who only signed a short-term deal at the start of December, has deputised during the last two games.

The Saints have also been boosted by Stuart Armstrong, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong recovering from recent knocks but Alex McCarthy is still absent with a hamstring injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Areola, Dawson, Soucek, Johnson, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Randolph, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Perkins, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste.

Southampton provisional squad: Caballero, Forster, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Lycano, Stephens, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, S.Armstrong, Long, A.Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott.