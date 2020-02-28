West Ham without Soucek and Fredericks for home game against Southampton
West Ham will be without Tomas Soucek and Ryan Fredericks for the Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday.
January signing Soucek suffered a hip injury at Liverpool on Monday night and faces three weeks out, while Fredericks had a shoulder operation this week.
Jarrod Bowen could make his full debut after two substitute appearances since his deadline-day switch from Hull.
Kyle Walker-Peters is back in contention for Southampton’s trip to the London Stadium.
The Tottenham loanee has shaken off a calf concern and has trained all week with the south coast club.
Nathan Redmond remains sidelined with a hip injury and could be out of action for another month.
West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Bowen, Anderson, Antonio, Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Masuaku, Lanzini, Fornals, Haller.
Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Valery, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Ings, Long, Adams, Djenepo, Romeu, Obafemi, Smallbone, Gunn, Bednarek, Vokins.
