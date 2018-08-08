West Ham's Hugill makes Middlesbrough loan move
Middlesbrough's hopes of winning promotion from the Championship have been boosted by the loan signing of West Ham's Jordan Hugill.
The 26-year-old has struggled to establish himself at the Hammers since joining from Preston North End in January.
David Moyes afforded the former non-league player just three Premier League appearances and an influx of new signings under Manuel Pellegrini has made him surplus to requirements.
Hugill will hope a stint in the second tier prompts a return to the form that saw him net 10 goals in all competitions in the first half of last season.
Boro sit top of the Championship after a 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Tuesday took their tally to four points from two games.
