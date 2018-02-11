Western Sydney Wanderers 4 Wellington Phoenix 0: Riera leads impressive rout

Wellington Phoenix suffered another humbling trip to Sydney as Western Sydney Wanderers claimed an emphatic 4-0 win on Sunday.

Oriol Riera, Michael Thwaite, Chris Ikonomidis and Jaushua Sotirio were on the scoresheet to give the home side all three points at ANZ Stadium.

The defeat, which leaves Wellington bottom of the A-League table, comes just a week after their 4-0 loss to leaders Sydney FC.

The Wanderers produced a dominant display in which they tallied a total of 33 shots, a club record for league match, and they took the lead after only six minutes when Riera expertly headed in Josh Risdon's cross.

The visitors managed to stay in the contest until just after the hour mark, when Thwaite rose highest to head in Marcelo Carrusca's corner.

Ikonomidis made it 3-0 nine minutes later after a fine one-two with Mark Bridge and Sotirio added late gloss, slotting home a rebound after Lewis Italiano denied Brendon Santalab.

Josep Gombau's Wanderers are sixth in the table, a point behind Melbourne Victory but with a game in hand, while Wellington stay two points adrift at the foot of the table.