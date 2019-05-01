What is at stake in the Premier League and Football League this weekend?

The final English Football League promotion and relegation places will be decided this week, while Manchester City have the first chance to wrap up the Premier League title.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at what is at stake in this weekend’s fixtures, highlighted by a relegation battle in League One.

Premier League

Cardiff could be relegated this weekend (Steven Paston/PA)

A tense title race could be settled this weekend, but only if Liverpool suffer a shock defeat at Newcastle on Saturday. Manchester City would then have the chance to seal the deal by beating Leicester on Monday.

Cardiff need a win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to stand any chance of avoiding relegation. They would be relegated regardless of their result were Brighton to beat Arsenal.

Championship

With Norwich and Sheffield United already promoted, the Championship play-off places remain the focus of attention (Chris Radburn/PA)

With Norwich and Sheffield United promoted and Ipswich, Bolton and Rotherham relegated, only the play-offs remain to be sorted.

Leeds, West Brom and Aston Villa are confirmed in the top six, with Leeds needing a point to secure third place ahead of the Baggies while Villa will definitely finish fifth.

Derby are in pole position for the final place as they go into their game against West Brom ahead of Middlesbrough by a point. Boro face Rotherham on Sunday, while Bristol City are still in with an outside chance but will need to win at Hull and for results elsewhere to go their way.

League One

Luton will battle for the League One title on the final day of the season (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Defeats for Portsmouth and Sunderland on Tuesday saw Luton and Barnsley promoted. They will battle for the title on Saturday, with the Tykes at Bristol Rovers while Luton host Oxford.

Charlton are secure in the play-offs while Doncaster lie sixth. Should Rovers drop points against Coventry, Peterborough can take advantage by beating Burton.

Bradford are down but Scunthorpe, Walsall, Plymouth and Southend are separated by only a point – Argyle and the Iron meet in a key fixture. AFC Wimbledon are still not mathematically safe if three of those four teams win.

League Two

Lincoln will play in League One next season (Richard Sellers/PA)

With Lincoln and Bury promoted, attention shifts to the winner-takes-all clash between MK Dons and Mansfield. The winners will be promoted, while the draw benefits Mansfield due to their superior goal difference.

The unsuccessful team will join Forest Green and Tranmere in the play-offs, with Newport occupying the final spot after Tuesday’s win over Oldham. They must still win at Morecambe to avoid opening the door for Exeter, a point behind ahead of their clash with Forest Green.

Colchester, Carlisle and Stevenage retain an outside chance should both slip up.

Yeovil are relegated and Notts County will join them unless they beat Swindon and Macclesfield lose to Cambridge – a draw for Sol Campbell’s men would leave County needing at least an eight-goal win.