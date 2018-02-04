What took you so long? - Shearer teases Kane over 100th Premier League goal

Alan Shearer congratulated Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker became the 27th player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League.

Kane scored a stoppage-time penalty - having earlier been denied from the spot - as Spurs twice came from behind to draw 2-2 in a thrilling clash at Liverpool on Sunday.

The England forward, already the record Premier League goalscorer in Spurs history, is the second-fastest player to 100 goals in the competition's history, having taken 141 matches to reach three figures.

Shearer, the all-time top scorer in Premier League history, is the only player to have scored 100 goals faster than Kane, taking 124 appearances.

And the former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United man teased Kane over his landmark strike.

"Harry - congratulations on getting to 100 Premier League goals," Shearer said. "What took you so long?

"You showed some great character and guts to step up and take that second penalty.

"That's what you are - and who you are - congratulations and have a good night."