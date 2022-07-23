When are the Euro 2022 semi-finals and where will they be played?
France are in their first Euros semi-final against Germany, while hosts England face Sweden for a place in the final
The Euro 2022 semi-finals are set!
France became the final team to reach the last four on Saturday night, beating holders Netherlands 1-0 after extra-time. (opens in new tab)
That result completed the semi-final line-up, with England facing Sweden and Les Bleues taking on Germany.
Both games will take place next week, with the winners then meeting in the Wembley final on Sunday 31 July.
When is England v Sweden?
England will face Sweden in the first semi-final on Tuesday, 26 July. Kick-off is at 8pm.
The Lionesses needed an extra-time stunner from Georgia Stanway to edge past Spain 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-final last week.
Sweden progressed in equally dramatic fashion, scoring a 92nd-minute winner to break Belgium’s hearts with a 1-0 win.
Where is England v Sweden?
The Lionesses head to Sheffield next, as their semi-final takes place at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United’s home ground, which has a capacity of 32,050, hosted three group games earlier in the tournament.
When is Germany v France?
The second semi-final, between Germany and France, takes place on Wednesday, 27 July at 8pm.
Germany saw off Austria in the quarter-finals as a 2-0 victory maintained their perfect 100% winning rate after four games at Euro 2022.
France joined them by knocking out holders Netherlands 1-0 after extra-time in a dominant performance.
Where is Germany v France?
The second semi-final will be staged at the 30,500-seater Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.
The ground played host to three Group B games earlier in the tournament, including Germany’s 3-0 win over Finland.
