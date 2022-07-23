Euro 2022: France knock out holders Netherlands to reach first Euros semi-final

France reached their first European Championship semi-final by knocking out holders Netherlands with a 1-0 win after extra-time in Rotherham on Saturday, as an Eve Perisset penalty clinched a deserved win.

Les Bleues dominated proceedings at the New York Stadium, but wasteful finishing and an inspired performance from Dutch stand-in goalkeeper meant the game was still goalless after 90 minutes.

The Euro 2017 champions were ultimately undone by their own mistake, as Dominique Janssen clumsily brought down Kadidiatou Diani in the first half of extra time to give Perisset the chance to convert from the spot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

France will face Germany in the semi-finals in Milton Keynes on Wednesday 27 July.

Les Bleues came flying out of the blocks and dominated the first half, but they couldn’t find a way past the impressive Van Domselaar.

Delphine Cascarino was inches away from scoring a screamer when her volley from the edge of the box thumped the foot of the post, and the imperious Stefanie van der Gragt rescued the Dutch with a goal-line clearance before the break.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The French onslaught calmed slightly in the second half, but they still created the best chances as Wendie Renard’s header forced a flying save from Van Domselaar and Grace Geyoro missed a sitter when she headed wide with the goal gaping at the death.

Renard’s aerial threat was utilised again deep in stoppage time, when her header from a corner flew towards the top corner before Van Domselaar’s outstretched left hand palmed it wide.

The dam eventually broke in extra-time when spot kick was given after a lengthy VAR check, which Perisset buried into the bottom corner.