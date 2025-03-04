'When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it. The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg' Jamie Carragher recalls horror tackle - and returning in four months

Jamie Carragher broke his leg in 2003 during a Premier League clash against Blackburn Rovers

Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool against Tottenham in 1998.
Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has admitted that returning from a broken leg was seen as a competition for him despite the severity of the injury.

Carragher, who was sidelined back in 2003 after ex-Blackburn Rovers man Lucas Neill flew into a challenge at Anfield, said the rivalry between him and fellow former team-mate Milan Baros kept him going in a mental capacity.

Baros, who broke his ankle in the same game against Rovers some 22 years ago, was viewed as a competitor to Carragher, with the Sky Sports star admitting he raced to be back quicker than him to show his mental toughness.

'The doctor kept saying that I got lucky with the injury', says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher of Liverpool, 1998

Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool back in 1998 (Image credit: Alamy)

“The day I’d broken my leg, Milan Baros had broken his leg in the same game," began Carragher, speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap's Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet.

"He broke his leg before me and our doctor went with him to the hospital, so when I went into the dressing room, I was with the Blackburn doctor. The doctor kept saying that I got lucky with the injury.

Liverpool players (1st row, L-R) Stephen Finnan, Milan Baros, Luis Garcia, Steven Gerrard, John Arne Risse; (2nd row, L-R) Djimi Traore, Xabi Alonso, Sami Hyypia, Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher, Harry Kewell pose prior the UEFA Champions league football final AC Milan vs Liverpool, 25 May 2005 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Carragher and Baros were both part of Liverpool's 2005 UEFA Champions League winning side (Image credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m on crutches on the coach, everyone is going, ‘Oh, you’re lucky it was a terrible tackle.’ When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it.

"The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg. I didn’t know I’d broken my leg until the next day.

“The point I’m making is that because Baros had broken his leg on the same day, it was a competition, I wanted to get back before him. I was told it’d be six months, and I was back in four months.”

Carragher somehow managed to hobble off the pitch, but after watching the challenge back, it is surprising Neill wasn't suspended for longer, given he really lunges into the tackle. See for yourself down below...

In FourFourTwo's view, Carragher's leg break didn't appear to be as bad as the likes of Luke Shaw's or even Aaron Ramsey's in recent years. The Liverpudlian can count himself lucky that he even managed to walk off the pitch!

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on Southampton at Anfield.

