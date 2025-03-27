'When I see Phil Foden play, he just seems like a shy lad - that holds him back a little bit. He has been tried in every position, but he just hasn’t performed': Ex-England star makes bold claim about Manchester City man
Phil Foden has scored just four goals during his entire England career and doesn't deserve a spot in the starting XI anymore, according to a former Three Lions star
England are yet to see the best of Phil Foden while wearing the Three Lions on his chest, with the 24-year-old having struggled to match the same heights he has managed for Manchester City.
Many thought Foden would shine at Euro 2024 last summer coming off the back of a PFA Player of the Year award-winning season, but the Manchester City man failed to score or assist a single goal as he struggled out on the left-wing for the majority of the tournament.
Liverpool legend and ex-England centre-back Jamie Carragher believes that Foden is lacking the self-confidence on the international stage that he has displayed for Manchester City, comparing him to Jude Bellingham as part of a debate over whether Foden should be even playing for England.
“When I see Phil Foden play, he just seems like a shy lad, which is fine," Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.
"I don’t think he has got that arrogance for England the same way Jude Bellingham does. That holds him back a little bit. He has been tried in every position, but he just hasn’t performed.”
Carragher continued, highlighting that Foden has failed to grab his opportunity with both hands like other players in the Three Lions side.
Despite changing positions and not being played in his preferred No.10 role, Foden still hasn't managed to have an impact while playing for England, with his sub-par performances and four goals in 45 appearances for the national team reinforcing Carragher's belief.
“Phil Foden has played every position for England, and he just hasn’t done anything. We all love him and he’s amazing for Manchester City, but he hasn’t done it for England. He’s not a used car and he hasn’t done enough for England.
"He got picked at a similar time to Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, but those two grabbed their chance and took it. There is no way they’re getting left out!”
In Thomas Tuchel's first game as England manager, against Albania last Friday, Foden started on the right-wing and managed to play the majority of the game. He still flattered to deceive, however, with the German boss preferring to start Bellingham in attacking midfield.
After Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers started in their against Latvia, Foden's opportunities in the side could be limited in central areas.
