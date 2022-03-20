When is the FA Cup semi-final draw 2022? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers
By Mark White published
The FA Cup semi-final draw 2022 is on Sunday at 5.30 – here's all the info you need
It's the first thing you check when your team's made it through: when's the FA Cup semi-final draw, then?
With the 150th edition of the world's oldest cup competition now down to the semi-final, the excitement is already ramping up for those who are still there – especially since some of the favourites for the trophy have already been knocked out.
The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of Saturday, April 16, 2022.
When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw 2022?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place at around 5.30pm on Sunday, March 20 2022, just before Sunday's game at the City Ground with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler set to make the draw.
How to watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw 2022
You can watch the draw live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels as well as on ITV in the UK, before the final game of the weekend.
Who's in the hat?
At the time of writing, only Chelsea have managed to make it through to the last four of the FA Cup.
The ball numbers for each of the clubs in the quarter-finals are as follows:
- Crystal Palace or Everton
- Nottingham Forest or Liverpool
- Chelsea
- Southampton or Manchester City
