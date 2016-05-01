'Where am I?' - Lovren reveals travel struggles

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has woken up unsure of where he is during his team's constant travels this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have reached the Europa League semi-finals – trailing Villarreal 1-0 after the first leg – and it has led to a largely busy fixture list.

Lovren and Co. have headed to Spain, Germany, Russia, Switzerland and France on the European front to go with their Premier League campaign.

The Croatia international said he had times when he forgot just where he was, such was the frequency of Liverpool's travels.

"We have had so many games this year. The most games," Lovren said.

"Sometimes I don't know where I am sleeping. I wake up and think, 'Where am I?'

"You get used to it. Villarreal was in Spain - it was normal."

Liverpool were punished late on against Villarreal as Adrian Lopez struck a late winner to give the La Liga side the upper-hand.

But Lovren remains upbeat about his team's chances of overturning the deficit at Anfield on Thursday.

"I was really disappointed but anything is possible at Anfield. I am optimistic, to be honest. I believe we can do it, even though the defeat hurt," he said.

"We played so well during the 90 minutes but one chance and they scored.

"The manager was positive after the game, though. Like always, he knows we have a good chance but we need to play our game better. I have belief.

"We need to be clever in defending as they have a 1-0. If they score then they are in. We will have chances and if we score early it will be a different game."