Where will England be based during Euro 2024 in Germany?

Where are England staying during Euro 2024 in Germany, exactly? It's a marginal gain in many ways.

Back in 2006, the England team travelled to Germany for the World Cup and famously settled on Baden Baden for their camp, with the wives and girlfriends of the squad making more news than the team on the pitch.

This time around, Gareth Southgate has gone for somewhere secluded – and we hope that the WAGs aren't going to be the talking point of the tournament…

Where are England staying during Euro 2024 in Germany?

England are set to be based just 90 minutes west of Leipzig in Blankenhain during this summer's European Championship in Germany. GolfResort Weimarer Land, the location for their stay, boasts two 18-hole courses and a nine-hole course, perfect for relaxation in between games.

Gareth Southgate's side qualified for the tournament without losing a single game and will face Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark in Group C later this year. Similar to their stay in Baden Baden, Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, England have once again opted for a remote location.

Players' families and children are allowed to stay at the resort with the Football Association having now made multiple trips to Germany to source an ideal spot for the Three Lions.

England will be based in a remote location (Image credit: Getty Images)

A final decision is yet to be made and they could still opt to switch if the location of their group-stage matches are suddenly altered between now and the summer months.

According to a report last year via The Athletic, the hotel also boasts two full-size football pitches, two swimming pools, a fitness centre, a spa and wellness centre, and seven restaurants. It has 94 rooms and suites that cost around £300 a night.

Manager Southgate has already indicated how he wishes for the players to remain as zen and relaxed as possible during the competition.

England have chosen a spot outside Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It changes the dynamic of the hotel, especially if the kids come in, and I think those elements are important for the players,” began the former Middlesbrough boss.

“We want to be somewhere where we can be a little bit on our own. We need that nice contrast of relaxation and areas where we can work. You want to minimise travel where you can but, within the FA, our staff are really good at picking those venues that I think the players will enjoy and will feel comfortable in.

“You basically want to be somewhere where everything that’s going on around you, you can zone out from, but somewhere with facilities that are good for working.”

More England stories

'If you keep women's football in smaller grounds, it will never grow' – Jill Scott on reconnecting with her inner football fan and the players she loves to watch

How long will Jude Bellingham be out? Real Madrid give injury update on England midfielder



Jude Bellingham matches David Beckham stat at Real Madrid – in half a season in Spain