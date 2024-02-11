How long will Jude Bellingham be out? Real Madrid give injury update on England midfielder

Jude Bellingham could be set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

The England midfielder scored Los Blancos' second and third goals at the Santiago Bernabeu in another impressive performance, which saw him match David Beckham's tally for the club – in just over half a season in Spain.

But shortly after scoring his second of the evening, Bellingham was forced off with just 57 minutes on the clock and replaced by Brahim Diaz.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match that he hoped Bellingham would be available for Tuesday night's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, but the return leg in March now looks a more realistic target for the 20-year-old.

"He has a sprained ankle," the Italian said. "He'll be assessed tomorrow. Let's hope he can be ready for Tuesday."

In a statement on their website on Sunday, Madrid added: "Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored."

That gave little away, but reports in Spain state that the midfielder is likely to be out for a few weeks.

Journalist Jose Luis Sanchez said on X (formerly Twitter) that the 20-year-old will be out for two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, a report in Marca states that the midfielder will look to be back for Real's Champions League last-16 second leg against Leipzig on March 6th.

