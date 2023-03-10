Which BBC presenter will present Match of the Day in Gary Lineker's absence?

By Mark White
published

The BBC have taken Gary Lineker off from Match of the Day presenting duties this weekend, following 'impartiality' in his social media activity

Which BBC presenter will present Match of the Day in Gary Lineker's absence?
(Image credit: PA)

BBC show Match of the Day will go ahead without Gary Lineker this weekend, with the state broadcaster suspending the Leicester City legend from the anchor seat. 

The Beeb announced today that Lineker would "step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media," after the show's face tweeted that a government policy on refugees was "immeasurably cruel". 

With Ian Wright standing in solidarity with Lineker this weekend, questions are arising as to who will step into the breach to present the flagship football show on the channel tomorrow night.

Who will present Match of the Day on BBC One in Gary Lineker's absence?

Gary Lineker attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England.

Lineker has been the face of BBC's football coverage for over two decades (Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/WireImage via Getty Images)

The BBC have not announced a replacement presenter for Gary Lineker at this stage. 

There are a number of candidates for the role, however, none have discussed the Lineker controversy on social media, aside from Ian Wright. Mark Chapman, who presents plenty of football coverage on the BBC, is likely to be the first pick for the programme. 

Gabby Logan completed the presenting line-up for the 2022 World Cup out in Qatar – where Lineker was, in fact, allowed to talk about the controversy of the host nation.

TV pundit and former Arsenal player, Ian Wright during the FA Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground, Nottingham on Sunday 9th January 2022.

Ian Wright has said he won't appear on Match of the Day in solidarity with Lineker (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The BBC are facing the possibility of others deciding to back Lineker and abstain from appearing on MOTD for the foreseeable future. The ex-England forward is an immensely popular figure with football fans, professionals and pundits alike.

Despite her dropping terminology from the beautiful game (opens in new tab) in parliament while siding against Lineker, Conservative Member of Parliament, Penny Mourdant, is yet to throw her hat in the ring. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 