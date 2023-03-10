Which BBC presenter will present Match of the Day in Gary Lineker's absence?

BBC show Match of the Day will go ahead without Gary Lineker this weekend, with the state broadcaster suspending the Leicester City legend from the anchor seat.

The Beeb announced today that Lineker would "step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media," after the show's face tweeted that a government policy on refugees was "immeasurably cruel".

With Ian Wright standing in solidarity with Lineker this weekend, questions are arising as to who will step into the breach to present the flagship football show on the channel tomorrow night.

Who will present Match of the Day on BBC One in Gary Lineker's absence?

Lineker has been the face of BBC's football coverage for over two decades (Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/WireImage via Getty Images)

The BBC have not announced a replacement presenter for Gary Lineker at this stage.

There are a number of candidates for the role, however, none have discussed the Lineker controversy on social media, aside from Ian Wright. Mark Chapman, who presents plenty of football coverage on the BBC, is likely to be the first pick for the programme.

Gabby Logan completed the presenting line-up for the 2022 World Cup out in Qatar – where Lineker was, in fact, allowed to talk about the controversy of the host nation.

Ian Wright has said he won't appear on Match of the Day in solidarity with Lineker (Image credit: Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The BBC are facing the possibility of others deciding to back Lineker and abstain from appearing on MOTD for the foreseeable future. The ex-England forward is an immensely popular figure with football fans, professionals and pundits alike.

Despite her dropping terminology from the beautiful game (opens in new tab) in parliament while siding against Lineker, Conservative Member of Parliament, Penny Mourdant, is yet to throw her hat in the ring.