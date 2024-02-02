Which countries still have transfer windows open?

By Joe Mewis
published

The transfer window may have slammed shut in the UK, but there are still plenty of others open out there

Jadon Sancho was one of the most high-profile moves of transfer window
Jadon Sancho was one of the most high-profile moves of transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the clock struck 11pm on Thursday evening, football clubs across England and the UK either (a) breathed a sign of relief or (b) kicked the fax machine in frustration as it meant that the domestic transfer window was closed. 

While some teams will have been desperate to land new faces and bolster their squad for the second half of the season, others will have wanted the January sales to end without losing any of their key players. 

But before directors of football, chief scouts and the like can go for a much-needed lie down ahead of their preparations for the summer window, there are a few transfer windows across the world that have stubbornly refused to close and are therefore still able to plunder Premier League and UK teams. 

What transfer windows are still open?


Frankly, loads are still open. At the time of writing on February 2, there are 82 transfer windows still open across the world, with El Salvador currently enjoying their transfer deadline day. 

We’re not expecting a rush of business from too many teams from the likes of Kyrgyzstan or Djibouti, there are a fair few major European leagues, including Turkey, Switzerland and the Czech Republic still open for business, while plenty of South American nations, the USA and Australia can still wheel and deal. 

Here is a look at when some of the bigger windows left open do finally shut…

Swipe to scroll horizontally
When do other countries' transfer windows close?
CountryDeadline Day
AustriaFebruary 6
AustraliaFebruary 7
New ZealandFebruary 7
TurkeyFebruary 9
Hungary February 14
CroatiaFebruary 15
SwitzerlandFebruary 15
SerbiaFebruary 16
ArgentinaFebruary 18
PolandFebruary 22
RussiaFebruary 22
Czech RepublicFebruary 22
ChinaFebruary 22
BrazilMarch 7
South KoreaMarch 8
JapanMarch 27
SwedenMarch 28
NorwayApril 3
United StatesApril 23

