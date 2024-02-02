Which countries still have transfer windows open?

Jadon Sancho was one of the most high-profile moves of transfer window

When the clock struck 11pm on Thursday evening, football clubs across England and the UK either (a) breathed a sign of relief or (b) kicked the fax machine in frustration as it meant that the domestic transfer window was closed.

While some teams will have been desperate to land new faces and bolster their squad for the second half of the season, others will have wanted the January sales to end without losing any of their key players.

But before directors of football, chief scouts and the like can go for a much-needed lie down ahead of their preparations for the summer window, there are a few transfer windows across the world that have stubbornly refused to close and are therefore still able to plunder Premier League and UK teams.

What transfer windows are still open?



Frankly, loads are still open. At the time of writing on February 2, there are 82 transfer windows still open across the world, with El Salvador currently enjoying their transfer deadline day.

We’re not expecting a rush of business from too many teams from the likes of Kyrgyzstan or Djibouti, there are a fair few major European leagues, including Turkey, Switzerland and the Czech Republic still open for business, while plenty of South American nations, the USA and Australia can still wheel and deal.

Here is a look at when some of the bigger windows left open do finally shut…

Swipe to scroll horizontally When do other countries' transfer windows close? Country Deadline Day Austria February 6 Australia February 7 New Zealand February 7 Turkey February 9 Hungary February 14 Croatia February 15 Switzerland February 15 Serbia February 16 Argentina February 18 Poland February 22 Russia February 22 Czech Republic February 22 China February 22 Brazil March 7 South Korea March 8 Japan March 27 Sweden March 28 Norway April 3 United States April 23

