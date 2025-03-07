Which horses running at Cheltenham do Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp own?

Cheltenham Festival returns on the 11th March this year with punters up and down the country tuning in to the famous horse-racing event.

It coincides with a busy period of football that includes European knockout stages, a League Cup final, FA Cup quarter-finals and the run-in of the league season.

Perhaps it’s unsurprising then that two ex-football managers will turn to Cheltenham to fill their competitive void.

Which horses does Sir Alex Ferguson own and when are they racing?

Ferguson will be hoping his football success matches his racing ambitions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp have both been involved in horse racing for some time but they will be hoping for results at Cheltenham that reflect their successful managerial careers.

Many other famous football figures have been involved in horse racing in the past, including Michael Owen, who owns Manor House Stables, Wayne Rooney and Steve McManaman.

Sir Alex Ferguson watches his horse Protektorat run in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fergie, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever, is rumoured to own around 30 horses, is likely to have eight horses running across the week at Cheltenham. L’Eau Du Sud and Kalif du Berlais will be racing at 14:00 on 11 March, whilst Potters Charm will be racing at 13:20 on 12 March.

Thursday 13 March will be a big day for Sir Alex with five of his horses running in total. Last year’s runners Hitman and Il Ridoto will return at 15:20 and 16:40 respectively. A winner from last year, Protektorat will also be racing at 15:20, which may be a race to keep an eye on as the winner would receive a share of £375,000 if one of his horses were to win.

Fergie also had success with Monmiral last year, who races at 14:40 on Thursday, whilst Caldwell Potter is his other runner, at 14:00. The Scot actually famously dropped Manchester United players who went to the festival during his time as manager.

Last year Ferguson compared the event to his footballing career. He said: “It's unbelievable, isn't it? It's a special place. This is like the derby or the FA Cup final. Of course it's not the same as winning at football, that was my life, I was immersed in that, this is what I do for pleasure so it's a different feeling.”

Which horses does Harry Redknapp own and when are they racing?

Harry Redknapp at Cheltenham Festival

Harry Redknapp will also be hoping for a repeat of last year, where his horse Shakem Up’Arry won The Plate. Shakem Up’Arry will race again this year, at 16:40 on 13 March, coming up against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Il Ridoto.

Redknapp will be hoping for a better record against Ferguson on the racecourse than he managed on the football pitch. The two legendary managers faced off 44 times in their careers, with Fergie winning 30 times and Redknapp winning just five.

Redknapp also owns The Jukebox Man who was an early favourite for Cheltenham but suffered an injury in recent weeks and therefore won’t be racing.