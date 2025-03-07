Which horses running at Cheltenham do Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp own?

By
published

Many famous football figures will be keeping an eye on Cheltenham Festival - and how one could win up to £375,000

Sir Alex Ferguson Cheltenham Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson at Cheltenham racecourse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cheltenham Festival returns on the 11th March this year with punters up and down the country tuning in to the famous horse-racing event.

It coincides with a busy period of football that includes European knockout stages, a League Cup final, FA Cup quarter-finals and the run-in of the league season.

Perhaps it’s unsurprising then that two ex-football managers will turn to Cheltenham to fill their competitive void.

Which horses does Sir Alex Ferguson own and when are they racing?

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson poses alongside the Champions League and Premier League trophies in 2008.

Ferguson will be hoping his football success matches his racing ambitions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp have both been involved in horse racing for some time but they will be hoping for results at Cheltenham that reflect their successful managerial careers.

Many other famous football figures have been involved in horse racing in the past, including Michael Owen, who owns Manor House Stables, Wayne Rooney and Steve McManaman.

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 11: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Sir Alex Ferguson watches his horse 'Protektorat' run in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle race on day 2 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Festival 2020 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2020 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson watches his horse Protektorat run in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fergie, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever, is rumoured to own around 30 horses, is likely to have eight horses running across the week at Cheltenham. L’Eau Du Sud and Kalif du Berlais will be racing at 14:00 on 11 March, whilst Potters Charm will be racing at 13:20 on 12 March.

Thursday 13 March will be a big day for Sir Alex with five of his horses running in total. Last year’s runners Hitman and Il Ridoto will return at 15:20 and 16:40 respectively. A winner from last year, Protektorat will also be racing at 15:20, which may be a race to keep an eye on as the winner would receive a share of £375,000 if one of his horses were to win.

Fergie also had success with Monmiral last year, who races at 14:40 on Thursday, whilst Caldwell Potter is his other runner, at 14:00. The Scot actually famously dropped Manchester United players who went to the festival during his time as manager.

Last year Ferguson compared the event to his footballing career. He said: “It's unbelievable, isn't it? It's a special place. This is like the derby or the FA Cup final. Of course it's not the same as winning at football, that was my life, I was immersed in that, this is what I do for pleasure so it's a different feeling.”

Which horses does Harry Redknapp own and when are they racing?

Harry Redknapp at Cheltenham Festival

Harry Redknapp at Cheltenham Festival

Harry Redknapp will also be hoping for a repeat of last year, where his horse Shakem Up’Arry won The Plate. Shakem Up’Arry will race again this year, at 16:40 on 13 March, coming up against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Il Ridoto.

Redknapp will be hoping for a better record against Ferguson on the racecourse than he managed on the football pitch. The two legendary managers faced off 44 times in their careers, with Fergie winning 30 times and Redknapp winning just five.

Redknapp also owns The Jukebox Man who was an early favourite for Cheltenham but suffered an injury in recent weeks and therefore won’t be racing.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

More about football
ojo

Pass the shades – Adidas has released quite possibly the brightest football boot pack ever seen!
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham

'He’s going to lead the evolution of who we are as players and as a nation. He's going to take that to a new level': Mauricio Pochettino exciting USA national team players with approach
Friday football quiz

Friday Football Quiz, episode 53: Can you get 20 correct answers?
See more latest
Most Popular
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 5: Alisson of Liverpool celebrates after Harvey Elliott scored a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
'Alisson is going to leave in the summer': Liverpool legend predicts Brazilian goalkeeper will depart Anfield at the end of the season
'We always joked we were the best pub team in the world. We genuinely were. We still went for a drink together, even when we lost' Kasper Schmeichel opens up on his time at Leicester City
Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in February 2003.
'I decided to sell Ronaldo, whom I consider to be the best player I've ever coached, but the chairman and I decided to sack him': Ex-Real Madrid manager reveals why he sold O Fenomeno despite rating him so highly
Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.
Is Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update
Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, greets player Harvey Elliott after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France.
Liverpool report: Huge transfer u-turn on the horizon, following PSG display
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Ruben Amorim, head coach of Manchester United, looks on with Antony of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on January 16, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
'To attribute Antony's lack of success at Manchester United solely to his physicality is a very superficial argument and does not reflect reality - he has become one of the best players since joining Real Betis': Antony's agent hits back at Ruben Amorim
Myles Lewis-Skelly
JULES BREACH: Football should champion personalities in the game and embrace the humour and mischief of goal celebrations - not punish them
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Is Jean-Philippe Mateta injured this week? Premier League injury update
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
Manchester United lining up move for Manchester City academy graduate: report
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City celebrates with Jonny Evans and team mates as he assists with a goal for Jamie Vardy during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
'I was thinking, "This could be my last ever game on English soil". I appreciate every game now, a lot more than ever, and I love it': Premier League legend admits career in England is likely over after 14 years