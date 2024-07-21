Who are the Olympics football teams?
Football is one of the sports included at the Olympics – but which teams will be involved?
The 2024 Olympics are almost here and the football tournaments begin in France later this week.
Football has been an Olympic sport on the men's side since 1900 and for the women since 1996.
This time around, 16 men's teams will battle it out for the medals, with 12 in the women's tournament. But which nations are involved? FourFourTwo takes a look at the participating countries below...
Which teams are in the Olympic men's football tournament?
Brazil won the men's tournament in both 2016 and 2020, but the South Americans did not qualify for the Paris Olympics, with Argentina and Paraguay coming out on top in the CONMEBOL qualification section.
Argentina, who are coached by two-time gold medallist Javier Mascherano, are among the favourites to win the tournament. The South Americans are in Group B along with Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine.
Hosts France are in Group A with the United States, Guinea and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Spain are in Group C with Uzbekistan, Egypt and Dominican Republic, while Group D is made up of Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
The men's tournament takes place between July 24 and August 9.
Which teams are in the women's Olympic football tournament?
In the women's tournament, hosts France are in Group A along with Colombia, New Zealand and the defending champions Canada, back in the tournament again after winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Four-time champions United States head Group B, which also features Zambia, Germany and Australia.
And in Group C, world champions Spain are joined by Japan, Nigeria and Brazil.
The women's tournament takes place between July 25 and August 10.
