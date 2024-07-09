Footballers who won Olympic gold medals

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero celebrate with their gold medals after Argentina's victory over Nigeria in the final of the men's football tournament at the Beijing Olympics in August 2008.

Football has been a part of the Olympics since 1900 – four years after the inaugural Games in Athens.

Club sides represented their nations in the 1900 and 1904 editions, with national teams participating between 1908 and 1964.

In 1968 until 1980, the tournament was contested by amateur teams. Full national sides then took part again in 1984 and 1988. But since 1992, the competition has been played by Under-23 national teams – with three overage players allowed from 1996 (which is when the women's tournament started) onwards.

Here, a look at some of the most notable players who have won gold medals in the men's tournament...

32. Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko

Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko celebrates at Rangers after a game against St Mirren in April 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oleksiy Mykhaylychenko scored five goals for the Soviet Union at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul – including a winner against Argentina in the group stages and another in extra time to seal a 3-2 victory over Italy in the semi-finals.

The former Dynamo Kyiv, Sampdoria and Rangers midfielder also played the full 120 minutes in the final as the Soviets beat a Brazil team featuring the likes of Romario and Bebeto to win the gold medal.

31. Ever Banega

Ever Banega in action for Argentina against Nigeria in the final of the men's football tournament at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most gifted midfielders of his generation, Ever Banega won 65 caps for Argentina in a 10-year international career between 2008 and 2018.

The former Sevilla and Valencia playmaker did not claim any honours with the senior side, but was part of the squads which won the Under-20 World Cup in 2007 and the U-23 team which secured Olympic gold in Beijing the following year.

30. Marquinhos

Marquinhos celebrates after scoring for Brazil against Honduras in the men's football tournament at the 2016 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marquinhos made his Brazil debut in 2013 and joined Paris Saint-Germain that same year after a short spell at Roma.

The centre-back was included in the Brazil squads for both the Copa America Centenario and the Olympics in 2016. He scored Brazil's fourth goal in a 6-0 semi-final win over Honduras at the Rio Games and converted his side's second penalty as the hosts beat Germany in a shootout in the final after a 1-1 draw at the Maracana.

29. Hans-Jurgen Dorner

Hans-Jurgen Dorner in action for East Germany against Italy in 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered one of East Germany's greatest players, Hans-Jurgen Dorner was named as the nation's footballer of the year on three occasions.

Hugely successful at club level in a career spent entirely with Dynamo Dresden, Dorner played as a sweeper or full-back and won 96 caps for East Germany. He was one of the stars of the team which won gold at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

28. Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring for Brazil against Denmark in the men's football tournament at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus scored three goals for Brazil in the men's football tournament at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, including two in a 6-0 win over Honduras in the semi-finals.

Jesus, a Palmeiras player at the time, started in the final against Germany but was substituted before Brazil's win on penalties. He made his full Brazil debut at the Copa America Centenario a couple of months earlier and went on to sign for Manchester City in 2017.

27. Roberto Ayala

Javier Mascherano and Roberto Ayala embrace after Argentina beat Paraguay to win the gold medal in the men's football tournament at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Ayala was Argentina's oldest and most experienced player at the 2004 Olympic Games, heading into the tournament with 90 caps for the senior side.

The 31-year-old centre-back was the captain and a fixture in defence as Argentina went through the tournament without conceding a goal, beating Serbia and Montenegro, Tunisia, Australia, Costa Rica, Italy and Paraguay en route to the gold medal.

26. Włodzimierz Lubański

Wlodzimierz Lubanski (in the middle, wearing the number 9) with the Poland team in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Włodzimierz Lubański made his international debut as a 16-year-old, becoming the youngest player to represent Poland.

Lubański scored 48 goals in 75 appearances for Poland and was the nation's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Robert Lewandowski in 2017. He scored twice as the Poles claimed Olympic gold at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

25. Albert Ferrer

Albert Ferrer in action for Spain at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albert Ferrer was a starter for Barcelona as the Blaugrana beat Sampdoria to win a first-ever European Cup in May 1992 and the defender was also part of the Spain side which won gold at the Olympics in August that year.

Usually a right-back, Ferrer featured as a central defender in a three-man back line in the Wembley final and as a wing-back in the Olympic team. After leaving Barcelona in 1998, he spent the last five years of his career at Chelsea.

24. Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli shows off the gold medal he won with Brazil at the 2020 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli was part of the Brazil squad which won gold at the men's football tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Martinelli scored a penalty in the shootout win over Mexico in the semi-finals, but did not feature in the final as Brazil beat Spain after extra time in Yokohama.

23. Juan Roman Riquelme

Argentina's Juan Roman Riquelme holds off a challenge from Ivory Coast's Gervinho at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Roman Riquelme was 30 years old at the 2008 Olympic Games, but took part as an "overage" player as Argentina claimed the gold medal in Beijing.

Riquelme played five out of Argentina's six matches in the tournament, resting for the final group game against Serbia, and captained the team to victory. The former Boca Juniors idol scored a penalty in the 3-0 semi-final win over Brazil.

22. Antony

Antony celebrates with his gold medal after Brazil's win over Spain in the final of the men's football tournament at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony started all six of Brazil's matches at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and assisted Malcom's winner in the final against Spain.

An Ajax player at the time, the winger made his full Brazil debut later in the year and went on to sign for Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

21. Kazimierz Deyna

Kazimierz Deyna of Poland ahead of a game against Wales in March 1973. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kazimierz Deyna was a gifted attacking midfielder for Poland in the 1970s who was an important part of the nation's best-ever team.

Deyna scored an impressive nine goals to top the scoring charts as Poland's men won the football gold medal at the 1972 Olympics and two years later, he helped the Poles to third at the 1974 World Cup. Regarded by many as the greatest Polish player of all time, he tragically died in a car crash in San Diego at the age of just 41.

20. Albert Rust

Albert Rust raises his hands after France beat Belgium to finish third at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a perennial back-up goalkeeper for France in the 1980s, Albert Rust played only one game for Les Bleus, appearing in the third-place match against Belgium at the 1986 World Cup before retiring from international football.

Rust did not play as France won Euro 1984, but featured in all five games for the Olympic team as Les Bleus claimed the gold at the Los Angeles Games that same year. He was the only player in the squads for both tournaments.

19. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Brazil at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero was part of the Argentina team which won gold in the men's football tournament at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and scored two goals in a memorable 3-0 victory over South American rivals Brazil in the semi-finals.

Aguero went on to pick up over 100 caps for Argentina's senior side and was in the squad which won the 2021 Copa America, but a heart problem forced him to retire later that year and he was denied the chance to play in the 2022 World Cup as his former team-mates went on to claim the trophy in Qatar.

18. Hector Herrera

Hector Herrera in action for Mexico against Brazil in the 2012 Olympic men's football final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hector Herrera earned over 100 caps for Mexico between 2012 and 2023 and was part of the team which won Olympic gold at the London Games.

The former Porto and Atletico Madrid midfielder played the full 90 minutes in the final as Mexico beat Brazil 2-1 at Wembley. He also won the Gold Cup with El Tri in 2015.

17. Lauren

Lauren and Albert Meyong Ze celebrate after Cameroon's win against Spain in the final of the men's football tournament at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren scored three times for Cameroon as the Indomitable Lions claimed Olympic gold at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

On target against Kuwait and the Czech Republic in the group stages, the popular former Arsenal right-back also scored a penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Chile in the semi-finals and netted his spot-kick as Cameroon beat Spain in a shootout in the final. He also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002.

16. Richarlison

Richarlison celebrates after helping Brazil win Olympic gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richarlison finished as top scorer in the men's football tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with five goals – including a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Germany.

Brazil went on to beat Egypt, Mexico and Spain in the knockout stages to retain the title they had won on home soil in 2016. Richarlison also scored a late penalty as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the 2019 Copa America final.

15. William Ayache

France's William Ayache is fouled by a Hungarian player at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the players in France's squad at the men's tournament at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, William Ayache was the only one who would go on to win more than 10 caps for Les Bleus' senior side.

Ayache, who was born in Algiers (French Algeria at the time), played for Nantes, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille among others. He won 20 caps overall, played in the 1986 World Cup and was ever-present in the France team which won gold in 1984.

14. Oribe Peralta

Mexico's Oribe Peralta celebrates after scoring his second goal against Brazil in the men's football final at the 2012 Olympics in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oribe Peralta was the hero for Mexico as El Tri shocked Brazil in the final of the men's Olympic football tournament at the London Games in 2012.

Peralta scored in the first minute at Wembley and added a second with a quarter of an hour to play as Mexico won 2-1. The former Santos Laguna and America striker also scored against Jamaica in the 2015 Gold Cup final and was on target 25 times in 67 caps overall.

13. Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha (right) fights for the ball with Hungary's Tamas Sandor at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest African players of all time, Jay-Jay Okocha was a key member of the Nigeria side which won gold at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The Super Eagles beat both Brazil and Argentina on their way to the title, coming from behind to defeat the two South American giants in the semi-final and the final to claim the gold medal.

12. Lev Yashin

Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin makes a save against West Germany at Goodison Park during the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Widely considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Lev Yashin helped the Soviet Union win gold at the 1956 Olympic Games.

Yashin conceded only twice en route to the title, keeping a clean sheet in the final as the Soviets edged out Yugoslavia in a 1-0 win. He was also in goal for the Soviet side which won the inaugural European Nations' Cup in 1960.

11. Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria celebrates his goal for Argentina against Nigeria in the final of the men's football tournament at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Di Maria may not be a prolific scorer, but the Argentine winger has netted in some huge games for his country over the years.

The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored the only goal as Argentina beat Nigeria in the final of the men's football tournament at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Over a decade later, he hit the winner as Argentina won the Copa America and he also opened the scoring in the 2022 World Cup final. Clutch.

10. Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Paraguay at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Tevez scored eight of Argentina's 17 goals at the men's football tournament at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens – including the winner as the Albiceleste beat Paraguay 1-0 in the final.

Tevez finished as the tournament's top scorer, three goals ahead of Paraguay's Jose Cardozo in second. The former Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Boca Juniors forward won a string of honours in a successful club career, but came up short with Argentina's senior side, finishing as a runner-up in three Copa America finals and also in the 2005 Conderations Cup final.

9. Jose Leandro Andrade

Jose Leandro Andrade (top left) with the Uruguay football team at the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Leandro Andrade played for Uruguay between 1923 and 1920, winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals and the inaugural World Cup.

Andrade played as a wing-half and was regarded as one of the best footballers in the world at that time. Nicknamed The Black Marvel or The Black Pearl, Andrade also helped Uruguay to three South American Championships (now the Copa America) in a glorious era.

8. Dani Alves

Dani Alves celebrates with his gold medal after Brazil's win over Spain in the final of the men's football tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Alves is one of the greatest right-backs ever and also one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game, with a huge list of club and international honours.

Alves earned over 100 caps for Brazil in a 16-year international career between 2006 and 2022, winning two Copa America titles and two Confederations Cups in that time. He was also captain of the Brazil side which won Olympic gold at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, delayed until 2021 and played in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time in Yokohama.

7. Luis Enrique

Spain's Luis Enrique competes for the ball with a Poland player at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best Spanish midfielders of his generation, Luis Enrique picked up his first international cap in 1991 and was part of the nation's gold medal-winning team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

A Real Madrid player at the time, Luis Enrique was a fixture in midfield as Spain won gold at Camp Nou, beating Poland 3-2 in an nerve-wracking final at Camp Nou. He spent eight years at Barcelona after leaving Madrid in 1996 and later returned to the Catalan club as coach.

6. Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu is carried by his team-mates after Nigeria's win over Argentina in the final of the football tournament at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nigeria won gold in men's football at the 1996 Olympic Games and Nwankwo Kanu played a huge part in the team's triumph in Atlanta.

Kanu netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over Hungary in the group stages and with Nigeria on the brink of elimination at 3-2 down to Brazil in the semi-finals, the former Arsenal striker scored in the 90th and 94th minutes to seal an incredible 4-3 win for the Super Eagles. The skipper also played the 90 minutes in the final as Nigeria beat Argentina 3-2 to win the title. It was Nigeria's second Olympic gold medal ever, with the first having been won the previous day by women's long jumper Chioma Ajunwa.

5. Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o gets away from Gabri, Xavi and Jesus Maria Lacruz to score for Cameroon against Spain in the 2000 Olympic final in Sydney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon won Olympic gold at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and the Indomitable Lions beat Spain in the final in front of more than 100,000 spectators.

Samuel Eto'o was part of that team, scoring in the final as Cameroon drew 2-2 with Spain before converting in the shootout as the African side won 5-3 on penalties. Eto'o also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2000 and 2002.

4. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola celebrates Barcelona's Champions League final victory over Sampdoria at Wembley in May 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long before he became one of the game's greatest managers, Pep Guardiola was winning some of football's top prizes as a young player.

Part of Barcelona's first-ever European Cup-winning team in 1992 as the Blaugrana beat Sampdoria at Wembley, Guardiola was also in the Spain side which won gold at the Barcelona Olympics later in the year. Pep played the 90 minutes as Spain beat Poland 3-2 in front of 95,000 fans at Camp Nou.

3. Neymar

Neymar sinks to his knees after scoring the winning penalty for Brazil in the 2016 Olympic final against Germany in Rio. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After disappointing draws against South Africa and Iraq, Brazil booked their place in the knockout stages of the football tournament at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a 4-0 win over Denmark.

Neymar scored against Colombia in the quarter-finals, before adding two more in a 6-0 thrashing of Honduras in the last four – his goal inside 15 seconds was the fastest in Olympic history – and another in the final against Germany. That match ended 1-1, but the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward hit the decisive penalty at the Maracana to hand Brazil their first football gold.

2. Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano celebrates at the final whistle as Argentina beat Nigeria to win the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Mascherano won close to 150 caps for Argentina between 2003 and was unfortunate not to claim a major honour for the Albiceleste at senior level.

However, the former River Plate, Liverpool and Barcelona favourite was part of the Olympic sides which won gold in 2004 and again in 2008. A promising 20-year-old in 2004, he had only completed one season at River when he helped Argentina to the title in Athens. And four years later, he returned as an "overage" player in Beijing to become the first Argentine in any sport to win two Olympic gold medals.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi kisses his Olympic gold medal after Argentina's win over Nigeria in the final of the football tournament in Beijing in August 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona did not want Lionel Messi to play in the 2008 Olympic Games, but the Argentine attacker made no secret of his desire to be involved and was eventually given permission to travel by coach Pep Guardiola. The Catalan, of course, had won a gold medal himself with Spain back in 1992.

Messi scored twice for Argentina en route to the gold medal in Beijing, including the opener in a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the last eight. The South Americans edged out Nigeria 1-0 in the final to end the tournament with six wins out of six. Messi had to wait until 2021 for a major trophy with the senior side, though, after a series of near misses. And after that Copa America triumph, he led the Albiceleste to World Cup glory the following year in Qatar.