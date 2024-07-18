Why is Olympic football under-23?

By
published

The Olympic football tournament kicks off on July 24

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero celebrate with their Olympic gold medals in 2008
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero celebrate with their Olympic gold medals in 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're missing your daly fix of international football after the end of Euro 2024, then fear not, as the Olympics begins next week.

Football has been part of the Olympic schedule in every games since 1900, bar the 1932 edition to allow the newly created World Cup to gain traction. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.