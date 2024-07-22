Euro 2024 & Copa America combined XI: Which players make it in?
Euro 2024 and the Copa America both ended last Sunday - but which players performed the best in the continental competitions?
It was fun while it lasted, but both Euro 2024 and the Copa America came to an end on the very same day.
Spain beat England in Berlin to deservedly claim a fourth European Championship crown, while Argentina edged out Colombia in Miami to take home a 16th title later that day.
Since the tournaments ended, there have been many best XIs posted – both official and unofficial – and some of those have caused conroversy and debate. Here, we pick a combined XI from the Euros and the Copa...
Which players make it into a combined XI from Euro 2024 and the Copa America?
Even in a combined XI, one nation dominates above all. Spain were just much better than everyone else at Euro 2024 and that is reflected here.
Oh, and we left out the best player ever. Lionel Messi may have lifted the trophy, but he wasn't at his best at this Copa America.
So who gets in? Well here goes: a combined XI from Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa America. Something I'm sure you'll all agree on...
Goalkeeper: Emi Martinez (Argentina)
UEFA chose France's Mike Maignan in their official Team of the Tournament for Euro 2024. Spain's Unai Simon, Slovenia's Jan Oblak and England's Jordan Pickford also did well.
But we're going for Argentina's Emi Martinez. The Aston Villa goalkeeper conceded just once throughout the Copa America, excelled in another penalty shootout and won the Golden Glove for the tournament's standout shot-stopper.
Right-back: Dani Carvajal (Spain)
UEFA picked England's Kyle Walker in their Team of the Tournament, but Spain's Dani Carvajal was easily the best right-back at Euro 2024 and added a European Championship crown to the six European Cups he has already won with Real Madrid. Not bad.
Centre-back: Davinson Sanchez (Colombia)
Some players seem to produce an extra level with their national teams and Davinson Sanchez did exactly that with Colombia at the Copa America. The former Spurs and Ajax centre-back was a rock as Colombia went all the way to the final, conceding just four goals along the way. He also scored against Costa Rica in the group stage.
Centre-back: Cristian Romero (Argentina)
Argentina's Copa America triumph was built on firm foundations at the back more than attacking brilliance this time and Cristian Romero was key to their success with some commanding displays as the Albiceleste conceded just once en route to yet another title.
Left-back: Marc Cucurella (Spain)
Dismissed as Spain's weak link by Gary Neville following a difficult season with Chelsea, Marc Cucurella was excellent for Spain at Euro 2024. Tight defensively and impressive in attack, Cucurella set up Mikel Oyarzabal's winner against England in the final.
Midfielder: Rodri (Spain)
Rodri completed 411 out of his 439 passes in an impressive campaign at Euro 2024. The Manchester City midfielder is Spain's best player and was named as UEFA's Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024. He scored against Georgia in the last 16 and was outstanding throughout.
Midfielder: Dani Olmo (Spain)
Dani Olmo was in the Spain side at the beginning of Euro 2024, but would go on to play a huge part in La Roja's run to the title. The midfielder scored goals against Georgia, Germany and France in the knockout stages to fire Spain to the final and pick up a share of the Golden Boot. He also grabbed two assists.
Midfielder: James Rodriguez (Colombia)
If anyone deserved to win the Copa America, it was James Rodriguez. The Colombian playmaker racked up six assists to send his nation to the final and was named Player of the Tournament. Colombia narrowly lost the final to Argentina, but the 2024 Copa was a triumph for James, a decade on from his heroics at the 2014 World Cup.
Forward: Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Lamine Yamal broke a series of records at Euro 2024, becoming the youngest player to appear at a European Championship, the youngest scorer and the youngest winner. His long-range strike against France in the semi-finals was one of the goals of the tournament, while his assist for Nico Williams in the final made it four in Germany (a joint Euros record). He played in all seven games for Spain and was aged just 17 years and a day as La Roja won the trophy. Extraordinary.
Forward: Nico Williams (Spain)
A bit older than Lamine Yamal but just as impressive, Nico Williams was one of the stars of Euro 2024 and the Athletic Club forward opened the scoring for Spain in the final against England. Wanted by Barcelona and a number of other clubs across Europe, the 22-year-old is a special talent who was a constant threat throughout the tournament.
Forward: Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)
Criticised for his performances at the 2022 World Cup, Lautaro Martinez impressed at the Copa America and finished as the tournament's top scorer with five goals, taking home the Golden Boot and also a winner's medal after he netted the decisive and only goal against Colombia in extra time in the final.
