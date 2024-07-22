Euro 2024 & Copa America combined XI: Which players make it in?

It was fun while it lasted, but both Euro 2024 and the Copa America came to an end on the very same day.

Spain beat England in Berlin to deservedly claim a fourth European Championship crown, while Argentina edged out Colombia in Miami to take home a 16th title later that day.

Since the tournaments ended, there have been many best XIs posted – both official and unofficial – and some of those have caused conroversy and debate. Here, we pick a combined XI from the Euros and the Copa...

VIDEO Why England Just Lost The Euro 2024 Final

Which players make it into a combined XI from Euro 2024 and the Copa America?

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates celebrate their Copa America title in july 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even in a combined XI, one nation dominates above all. Spain were just much better than everyone else at Euro 2024 and that is reflected here.

Oh, and we left out the best player ever. Lionel Messi may have lifted the trophy, but he wasn't at his best at this Copa America.

So who gets in? Well here goes: a combined XI from Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa America. Something I'm sure you'll all agree on...

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Goalkeeper: Emi Martinez (Argentina)

Emi Martinez with his Copa America Golden Glove after Argentina's win in the final against Colombia in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA chose France's Mike Maignan in their official Team of the Tournament for Euro 2024. Spain's Unai Simon, Slovenia's Jan Oblak and England's Jordan Pickford also did well.

But we're going for Argentina's Emi Martinez. The Aston Villa goalkeeper conceded just once throughout the Copa America, excelled in another penalty shootout and won the Golden Glove for the tournament's standout shot-stopper.

Right-back: Dani Carvajal (Spain)

Dani Carvajal kisses the European Championship trophy after Spain's win against England in the final of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA picked England's Kyle Walker in their Team of the Tournament, but Spain's Dani Carvajal was easily the best right-back at Euro 2024 and added a European Championship crown to the six European Cups he has already won with Real Madrid. Not bad.

Centre-back: Davinson Sanchez (Colombia)

Davinson Sanchez in action for Colombia against Argentina in the Copa America final in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some players seem to produce an extra level with their national teams and Davinson Sanchez did exactly that with Colombia at the Copa America. The former Spurs and Ajax centre-back was a rock as Colombia went all the way to the final, conceding just four goals along the way. He also scored against Costa Rica in the group stage.

Centre-back: Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Cristian Romero in action for Argentina in the final of the 2024 Copa America against Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina's Copa America triumph was built on firm foundations at the back more than attacking brilliance this time and Cristian Romero was key to their success with some commanding displays as the Albiceleste conceded just once en route to yet another title.

Left-back: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Marc Cucurella celebrates Spain's win at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dismissed as Spain's weak link by Gary Neville following a difficult season with Chelsea, Marc Cucurella was excellent for Spain at Euro 2024. Tight defensively and impressive in attack, Cucurella set up Mikel Oyarzabal's winner against England in the final.

Midfielder: Rodri (Spain)

Rodri in action for Spain against Italy at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodri completed 411 out of his 439 passes in an impressive campaign at Euro 2024. The Manchester City midfielder is Spain's best player and was named as UEFA's Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024. He scored against Georgia in the last 16 and was outstanding throughout.

Midfielder: Dani Olmo (Spain)

Dani Olmo in action for Spain against France at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Olmo was in the Spain side at the beginning of Euro 2024, but would go on to play a huge part in La Roja's run to the title. The midfielder scored goals against Georgia, Germany and France in the knockout stages to fire Spain to the final and pick up a share of the Golden Boot. He also grabbed two assists.

Midfielder: James Rodriguez (Colombia)

James Rodriguez with his Player of the Tournament award after Colombia's loss to Argentina in the final of the 2024 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If anyone deserved to win the Copa America, it was James Rodriguez. The Colombian playmaker racked up six assists to send his nation to the final and was named Player of the Tournament. Colombia narrowly lost the final to Argentina, but the 2024 Copa was a triumph for James, a decade on from his heroics at the 2014 World Cup.

Forward: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal celebrates with the European Championship trophy after Spain's win at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal broke a series of records at Euro 2024, becoming the youngest player to appear at a European Championship, the youngest scorer and the youngest winner. His long-range strike against France in the semi-finals was one of the goals of the tournament, while his assist for Nico Williams in the final made it four in Germany (a joint Euros record). He played in all seven games for Spain and was aged just 17 years and a day as La Roja won the trophy. Extraordinary.

Forward: Nico Williams (Spain)

Nico Williams celebrates after scoring for Spain at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A bit older than Lamine Yamal but just as impressive, Nico Williams was one of the stars of Euro 2024 and the Athletic Club forward opened the scoring for Spain in the final against England. Wanted by Barcelona and a number of other clubs across Europe, the 22-year-old is a special talent who was a constant threat throughout the tournament.

Forward: Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Argentina striker celebrates with his Copa America Golden Boot after scoring the winner for Argentina in the final against Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Criticised for his performances at the 2022 World Cup, Lautaro Martinez impressed at the Copa America and finished as the tournament's top scorer with five goals, taking home the Golden Boot and also a winner's medal after he netted the decisive and only goal against Colombia in extra time in the final.

More Euro 2024 and Copa America stories

The story of Euro 2024 in pictures

Copa America wheels out brilliant Euros innovation that's been missing in Germany

South American greats who never won the Copa America