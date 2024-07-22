Manchester United star Jadon Sancho on verge of spectacular move to European giants: report
Manchester United are in talks with one of Europe's elite over Jadon Sancho's exit from Old Trafford
Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho is about to get the move of his dreams, with a European giant locked in talks with the Red Devils over a transfer.
Sancho spent the latter half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho took issue with the Dutchman singling out his effort in training, publicly disagreeing with his manager on social media.
The England winger has failed to hold down a consistent place in the team at Old Trafford since moving for £73 million in 2021. Now, it seems as if he could be bound for a permanent exit from the club, after a disappointing spell back in England.
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over signing Sancho. The French giants have just lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and are looking to strengthen out wide.
Manchester United are believed to be holding out for around £42m to let Sancho go, following excellent form for Dortmund last season. Sancho is said to have agreed terms on the move.
In a big twist in the saga between Sancho and Ten Hag, the latter recently implied that there could be a way back for the star under his management, claiming, “We had a good talk. Everyone can make mistakes. We've moved on. This club needs good players and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a very good player. It's good to have Jadon back.”
In FourFourTwo's view, Ten Hag's words could merely be part of the club's negotiating strategy. It's harder, after all, to sell a player who clearly isn't wanted by his manager.
After excelling for Dortmund, particularly in the Champions League, it's easy to see why PSG would be willing to take a gamble on his signing. It's believed that BVB themselves are interested in resigning the star – though it poses financial challenges.
Sancho is worth €30, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2026.
