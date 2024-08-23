Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Aston Villa vs Arsenal?
Who will take charge of Aston Villa's clash with Arsenal on Matchweek 2 of the new Premier League season?
Arsenal’s latest attempt to overthrow Manchester City at the top of the Premier League got off to the ideal start with a 2-0 home win over Wolves. Mikel Arteta’s side looked convincing as goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka saw them pick up where they left off last season.
But the Gunners will likely be given a sterner test when they travel to Aston Villa this weekend. A 1-0 defeat at Villa Park last season proved damaging, and Arsenal will be fully aware of the importance of avoiding a repeat of that.
Beating Villa will be easier said than done, though. Unai Emery’s side looked in excellent shape as they beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium last weekend. The signing of Amadou Onana from Everton looks like a crucial one, and Villa will be determined to make a statement playing in front of their home fans for the first time this season.
Who is the referee for Aston Villa vs Arsenal?
Premier League stalwart Michael Oliver will be in charge of the clash at Villa Park. The 39-year-old has been officiating in the top flight since 2010 and refereed four games at Euro 2024. Oliver’s first game of the new Premier League season was Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, in which he brandished four yellow cards.
He will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Dan Cook.
Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for Aston Villa vs Arsenal?
Seasoned referee Peter Bankes will be the VAR at Villa Park, alongside his assistant Eddie Smart.
Darren England will be the fourth official.
