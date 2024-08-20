Jurgen Klopp confirms emotional return to the Dortmund dugout following Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp ended his nine-year spell at Liverpool earlier this summer

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is preparing for an emotional return to the dugout for the first time since he called time on his spell at Anfield. 

The German ended a nine-year tenure on Merseyside this summer, leaving Liverpool having delivered the club’s first title of the Premier League era, a Champions League win, an FA Cup and two League Cups since swapping Borussia Dortmund for Liverpool in 2015. 

