From Manchester United to Real Madrid? How Kobbie Mainoo could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

By
published

Kobbie Mainoo has emerged as the next shining light from Manchester United's famous academy system

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo continues to go from strength to strength under Erik ten Hag.

A mere unknown entity a little over a year ago, the teenager's ascent through the ranks at arguably the biggest club in world football is something to be admired. Add to that, Mainoo started and played in both the FA Cup final and the Euro 2024 final in the last four months, which in itself is something to be admired.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.