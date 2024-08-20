From Manchester United to Real Madrid? How Kobbie Mainoo could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo continues to go from strength to strength under Erik ten Hag.

A mere unknown entity a little over a year ago, the teenager's ascent through the ranks at arguably the biggest club in world football is something to be admired. Add to that, Mainoo started and played in both the FA Cup final and the Euro 2024 final in the last four months, which in itself is something to be admired.

Tied down to a healthy new deal at Old Trafford until 2027, it is safe to presume the Stockporn-born talent is going anywhere in a hurry. At 20, he has the footballing world at his feet but it does beg the question of just what his career could look like further down the line.

Kobbie Mainoo won the FA Cup with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst injuries plagued his start to the 2023/24 campaign, Mainoo recovered well to make a solid impact under Ten Hag in the second half of the season. According to the Manchester Evening News, it was in that time that he decided to learn Spanish as a pass time while away from the football pitch.

“I started Spanish lessons on Zoom just to pass the time a bit,” he told journalists earlier this year. He speaks “un poco… now it’s into summer I’ll try to pick it up again because I enjoyed it.”

WATCH | Why Kobbie Mainoo Has To START For England

Whilst his interest in another language may not cause immediate concerns – though Spanish outlet Don Diario reported Real Madrid's interest in Mainoo earlier this year – his quest to reach the top of the professional game still appears a real possibility. Having already drawn plaudits from some of the best managers and former players around the world, Manchester United had a similar situation on their hands back in 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived from Sporting Lisbon as the blue-eyed boy with the world at his feet, before eventually tidying up his game to become on of the best in the world at Old Trafford, not before the big teams from Spain came calling for his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo went from Manchester to Madrid: could Mainoo do the same? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mainoo is of the same ilk as Ronaldo in 2003, if not further ahead in his development given the fast-flowing nature of the game some 20+ years later. Still raw, with a lot to learn, who's to say Kobbie would one day leave the club for the biggest in Europe, landing at the same doorstep Cristiano did in 2009?

This is all just hearsay. But maybe, just maybe, those Spanish lesson could one day come in handy for the Manchester United boy with the world truly at his feet...

