Who might succeed Frank Lampard at Derby?

Derby have given Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

The 41-year-old, the Blues’ record goalscorer, has been strongly linked with the job since Maurizio Sarri left the role to join Italian champions Juventus this month.

With Lampard possibly on his way back to London, Derby may be looking for a new manager. Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the potential candidates.

Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley won the League Two title with Lincoln last season (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Lincoln boss held talks with West Brom recently about their recent vacancy, before Slaven Bilic was appointed at the Hawthorns, and he is the early favourite with the bookmakers to replace Lampard. Cowley’s stock, and that of his brother Nicky who is his trusted assistant, continues to rise after success lower down the leagues with the Imps, who won the Sky Bet League Two title last season. It could be seen as a gamble to appoint a boss who has never managed above the fourth tier, but then neither had Lampard.

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, left, is learning from one of the best in Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Rangers, Everton and Arsenal midfielder Arteta has been learning his trade as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City since 2016 and was strongly linked to the vacancy at Arsenal following Arsene Wenger’s departure before Unai Emery was appointed. The Spaniard seems likely to go it alone in management at some stage but there are doubts about whether he would consider doing so at a Championship club.

Derek McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes continues to impress north of the border (Jeff Holmes/PA)

McInnes turned down chances to take charge of Sunderland and Rangers in 2017 and instead chose to stay at Aberdeen, who he has turned into force again in the Ladbrokes Premiership. The 47-year-old Scot guided the Dons to three successive second-placed finishes behind Celtic before a fourth-placed finish last season and has also won promotion to the top flight with St Johnstone.

David Moyes

David Moyes has been out of management for just over a year (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Scot was heavily backed to return to management at Stoke last season but the Potters plumped for Nathan Jones. Moyes established himself as one of the Premier League’s top managers during his 11-year spell at Everton and his stock remains high despite unsuccessful spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland. He has been out of work since steering West Ham to Premier League safety during the 2017-18 campaign.

Garry Monk

Garry Monk left Birmingham recently (Steven Paston/PA)

The 40-year-old is available following his sacking last week by Birmingham, where he kept the club in the Championship last season despite a deduction of nine points for a breach of the Football League’s profitability and sustainability rules. Has managed four clubs in little more than five years.