Arsenal have the advantage against Bayern Munich – with German fans BANNED for game

Bayern Munich will have no travelling supporters present during their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

The Bundesliga side have been punished by UEFA after sections of fans threw missiles onto the pitch during their 3-1 win over Lazio.

Bayern were also fined €40,000 after travelling fans set off fireworks during their 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen in October.

Bayern will not appeal UEFA's decision, the club said in a recent statement posted on the club's official website.

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

"This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile."

Scheduled to take place on 9 April in north London, Arsenal have been handed a huge bonus given they will now be able to ramp up the noise inside the stadium in an attempt to rally the Gunners.

Currently top of the Premier League table, Mikel Arteta's side are one point clear of nearest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool with the chance to claim a first top-flight title in 20 years.

"It's another big step, especially as a club," said Arteta, after Arsenal successfully made it to the last eight with victory over Porto via a penalty shootout earlier this week.

"The last seven years we haven't been in this competition, the last 14 we haven't been where we are today. That's the difficulty of it, the best thing is we are not satisfied, we want more and we are going to try to go through the next round for sure."

