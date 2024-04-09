Arsenal's Champions League curse: The Gunners season by season in the UCL

By Mark White
published

Arsenal can't crack the Champions League – with every season in the competition seeing a new calamity

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
(Image credit: PA Images)

Arsenal are by far the biggest club in England to have never won a European trophy. Liverpool have six Champions Leagues, Manchester United three, Chelsea two and Manchester City one: even Tottenham have a Europa League/UEFA Cup.

Neither competition has been fruitful for the Gunners in the past but the biggest humiliations have consistently come in the UCL, despite an incredible record for qualifying under Arsene Wenger. And it doesn't look like ending any time soon.

