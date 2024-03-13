Arsenal striker hunt could mean another big deal with West Ham United: report

Arsenal may be about to deal with West Ham United once more, as their search for a striker continues.

The Gunners are through to the next round of the Champions League and going strongly in the Premier League, having been free-scoring since the turn of the year – but that hasn't stopped them being linked with a new striker.

And having signed Declan Rice from West Ham last summer, Arsenal might find themselves dealing with the Irons again, as a consequence of this search.

West Ham interest in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah 'one to watch'

West Ham look set to return to some unfinished transfer business this summer with a renewed bid to prise Eddie Nketiah away from Arsenal. The Hammers were reported to be interested in the centre-forward last year, but were unable to present a satisfactory deal to the Gunners.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano that a potential deal remains ‘one to watch’, as relayed by West Ham Zone.

The Italian adds that it’s still ‘very early’ to be any more definitive than that, but it would make sense if Arsenal were to follow through on the persistent rumours that they want to add another striker to their squad this summer.

Nketiah has found himself increasingly appearing as a bit-part player since making an excellent start to the current Premier League season, claiming two goals and an assist in the first three games of the campaign and scoring a hat-trick in a five-goal win over table propper-uppers Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old academy graduate has not started for Mikel Arteta’s side since their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on New Year’s Eve. Arsenal have only gone from strength to free-scoring strength in Nketiah’s absence from the starting line-up, scoring a remarkable 33 goals on their way to claiming eight straight league wins and rising to the top of the table.

The suggestion now is that Nketiah’s marginalisation could open the door for him to depart in search of more regular football elsewhere, with West Ham’s interest already well-established.

Arsenal sporting director Edu is looking for a new striker, according to reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting director Edu told TNT Sports last month: "I understand why the fans are asking for [a striker], but we already have our targets planned, we know what we’re going to face.

“I’d be worried if we weren’t scoring goals or creating chances but we are doing that right now.

“The plan is to try and get better every year, we’re at a good moment right now and so it’s about improving step by step.”

