Why dressing room problems could push Paul Pogba into Real Madrid's arms

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and admitted during the recent international break that the Spanish club represents “a dream for anyone”.

French newspaper Le Parisien has now reported that Pogba’s rapport with Solskjaer is fading and this, combined with the possibility of United missing out on the Champions League for next season, means a sudden change in his thinking is unlikely.

Earlier this week, influential French football magazine France Football ran an editorial declaring that Pogba should leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday and are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Pogba’s form has improved greatly since the Norwegian succeeded Jose Mourinho as boss in December, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 19 games during that time.

