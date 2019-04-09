Influential magazine says Paul Pogba must leave Manchester United for Real Madrid

With the cover headline 'Pogba: The Real Way', France Football have made a bold plea to their World Cup-winning hero.

Pogba, 26, has been increasingly courted by Real Madrid of late, and head coach Zinedine Zidane has claimed: "He knows how to do everything."

And now the magazine which presents the prestigious Ballon d'Or award has sided with Zidane and Real Madrid.

The article declares that "Pogba must leave Manchester United" and that "joining Real would be more in line with his qualities".

It also says that Pogba's newfound freedom after Jose Mourinho's departure is dwindling, and imply that he is in danger of stagnating in Manchester.

Best not to buy a copy, Ole.

READ MORE…

RANKED! Every team left in the Champions League by how likely they are to win it

UNPOPULAR OPINION Why the ‘Manchester United Way’ is becoming the biggest myth in English football