Why have Megan Rapinoe and Donald Trump argued?

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan won the World Cup with the US team in 2015 and 2019

Megan Rapinoe has endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.

As well as showing support for Harris, Rapinoe has also warned about the "violent reality" that could occur if Donald Trump was re-elected president.

The two-time World Cup winner, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2019, and former president have famously argued before, during Trump's time in the Oval Office.

Megan Rapinoe and Donald Trump timeline

Megan Rapinoe was a pivotal part of the US' World Cup winning team in 2019

Rapinoe and Trump have been critical of one another consistently. Trump has criticised Rapinoe's anthem protests and the US legend has denounced Trump's politics.

Rapinoe had also said she was a "walking protest against the Trump administration [because of] everything I stand for". The former player is a campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and is openly gay herself.

Donald Trump has been consistently critical of Megan Rapinoe (Image credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2019 a resurfaced interview Rapinoe gave where she said she would refuse to go to the White House if they won the World Cup saw Trump respond publicly.

He tweeted: “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear.”

The US went on to win the World Cup, a back-to-back title after winning the tournament in 2015. Rapinoe did visit Washington afterwards but to see Democrat politicians and she did not got to the White House.

Speaking to the Guardian about the political backdrop to the World Cup, Rapinoe said: “It’s ridiculous and absurd. People were like: ‘That was so intense!’ And I’m like: ‘Honestly, he’s a f***ing joke, so it wasn’t intense, because this is ridiculous.’”

Trump has continued to criticise Rapinoe, who retired from football in 2023. In FourFourTwo's view Rapinoe hung up her boots as one of the best footballers of all-time.

After the US were knocked out of the 2023 World Cup in a penalty shoot-out against Sweden, in which Rapinoe skied her effort, Trump posted on social media: “Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!”

The USWNT snubbed an audience with Trump in 2019 (Image credit: PA)

Rapinoe has also continued in her criticism of Trump's politics and she has been speaking about the 2024 election.

Rapinoe said on her weekly podcast: "I also think we have a really amazing opportunity to elect a Black woman in this country. And for me that is really important.

"It is stressful. I am nervous but I also am hopeful. I believe in people and I certainly believe in women and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us. He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do and it’s really dark and it’s really sad and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that."