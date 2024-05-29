Why Manchester United are facing potential expulsion from Europa League over INEOS headache

By
published

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to satisfy rules over potential multi-club ownership breaches

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to satisfy UEFA rulings.
Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to satisfy UEFA rulings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's spot in next season's Europa League could potentially be voided.

The Red Devils are facing trouble complying with UEFA's muli-club rulings given INEOS' association with Ligue 1 side Nice.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.