Why Manchester United are facing potential expulsion from Europa League over INEOS headache

Manchester United's spot in next season's Europa League could potentially be voided.

The Red Devils are facing trouble complying with UEFA's muli-club rulings given INEOS' association with Ligue 1 side Nice.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be working on a resolution with his involvement in France now set to change to help Erik ten Hag's side compete in European football.

After their FA Cup final success over Manchester City at Wembley last weekend, Man Utd have now qualified for the group stages of Europe's secondary club competition.

However, Nice's fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 also means they too are set to compete in the Europa League, but UEFA are set to contest this given their multi-club rulings.

With INEOS involved in both teams in England and France, a resolution must now be found with either club, which is likely to result in Ratcliffe and co reducing their stake in Francesco Farioli's side.

In normal circumstances, Nice would be granted the spot over Man Utd thanks to a higher league finish - with the Red Devils having finished 8th in the Premier League.

Manchester City and Girona are also facing problems, given both clubs qualified for the UEFA Champions League, yet come under the umbrella company of City Football Group.

Nice finished 5th in Ligue 1 this season.

Article 5.01 b. of the Uefa regulations states no individual "may simultaneously be involved, either directly or indirectly, in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition."

According to a report from MailSport, Manchester United are confident they can comply with the rules by drawing up a solution to be approved by UEFA this summer.

If an independent panel rules against INEOS and their proposals, United would then have to drop into the Europa Conference League, with Chelsea taking their spot in the tournament.

There is a precedent for allowing two teams owned by the same entity to compete in Europe together. Last season, both Aston Villa and Brighton were allowed to enter the competition despite Vitoria and Union Saint-Gilloise being affiliated with them and qualifying for Europe.

